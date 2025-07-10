Major Summer Anime Announces Big Manga Delay

The summer anime season is so big that it’s almost hard to comprehend. On the front of returning anime, franchises like Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Sakamoto Days, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Dr. Stone are making their returns. When it comes to new anime to dive into, Gachiakuta, Tougen Anki, and New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt are rounding out the roster. Unfortunately, not every anime franchise is hitting the summer season without controversy. Solo Camping For Two, a highly anticipated anime, has some bad news for fans who are following the manga as the adaptation’s debut quickly approaches.

Like many other manga artists, Solo Camping For Two’s Yudai Debata is struggling with health issues. With the announcement made in the pages of Kondansha’s Morning Magazine, little details were shared regarding Debata’s affliction or when readers might expect the series to return. With the manga first beginning in 2018, Yudai has spent years in focusing on the story of seasoned camper Gen Kinokura and inexperienced camper Shizuku Kusano. Throughout the manga industry, writers and artists have, unfortunately, experienced major health issues, sometimes due to the demands of the industry and the rigorous work schedule required to bring manga to readers. Fingers crossed that Yudai Debata will overcome their current health issues.

Solo Camping’s Anime Arrival

Solo Camping For Two will debut on July 10th and is a far different anime series than many might be used to. Rather than focusing on world-ending battles or supernatural threats, the series instead is a far lighter affair wherein its two protagonists attempt to discover more of life via the “art” of camping in the wilderness. Thanks to the manga’s long run, the anime adaptation from Studio Pony Canyon will have plenty of material to pull from should it want to run past a first season. Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series,

“Gen Kinokura, 34 years old. A solitary camper who cherishes his alone time in nature, Gen enjoys his usual solo camping trips. However, he unexpectedly encounters Shizuku Kusano, a complete beginner in camping. Reluctantly, Gen ends up camping with Shizuku, despite it being the last thing he wanted to do. What will become of Gen’s peaceful camping life now that it’s turned upside down by this new companion?”

Health issues have, unfortunately, been a prevalent part of the manga industry for years now. Creators such as Hunter x Hunter’s Yoshihiro Togashi, My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi, and One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda have gone on record regarding the physical effects of their work, stating that it required time away from the drawing board to focus on themselves. While efforts have been made by many artists to keep their health in check, the industry still has a long way to go to make sure certain creators are taken care of.

