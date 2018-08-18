Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Introduce An ‘Addams Family’ Hero?

My Hero Academia is no stranger to pop culture references as series creator Kohei Horikoshi has worn his love of Western pop culture on his sleeve. That’s why seeing a new hero so closely resemble The Addams Family‘s Cousin Itt makes so much sense.

Shiketsu High School’s Nagamasa Mora has been seen in a few episodes, but the latest finally debuted his hairy Quirk: hair extension power making him look like a spitting image of Cousin Itt. Whether or not it’s a direct reference is up in the air, but there are a lot of similarities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Cousin Itt, Mora speaks eloquently and without gibberish. Representing Shiketsu, he quickly takes command of his group and uses his hair to clear one of the disaster areas of debris, create a road, and build a helipad. His Quick is revealed to be “Extend-O-Hair” which allows him to extend the hair on his body and manipulate it to his will. The only issue is it can get tangled, but that doesn’t seem like a bad bet.

Although Nagamasa looks like The Addams Family‘s Cousin Itt, he’s nowhere near as chill of a character. Taking the Hero License Exam completely seriously, his words don’t seem to match his feelings. He tells Midoriya and the others that he and Shiketsu don’t want problems with U.A. and build a better relationship overall, but U.A. isn’t so sure.

With Nagamasa being able to hide his true feelings behind his hair, much like Cousin Itt’s gibberish makes it hard to read how he feels, fans don’t know how to react to Shiketsu’s newest hero just yet.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The Addams Family can next be seen in a brand new film, The Addams Family, currently scheduled for release on October 11, 2019. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, with Matt Lieberman providing the script, the new film stars the star-studded voice cast of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Chloe Grace-Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, and Nick Kroll.