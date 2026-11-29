Hello Kitty is gearing up to make its big screen debut in 2028, and some of the minds at Sanrio have opened up about the first details about what to expect from the new movie. Sanrio has been trying to get a Hello Kitty feature film project off the ground for several years now with some of the developments going as far back as 2015. But it’s been revealed to be taking some of the most concrete shape it ever has been with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Hello Kitty movie is now in the works for a release in 2028, and Sanrio’s Craig Takiguchi, Chief Executive Office for the U.S. and the Americas and Jill Koch, Chief Brand Officer for U.S. and the Americas, spoke to Variety about the upcoming film. Not only revealing that why now is the time that they have decided to fully pursue making the movie happen, but also teasing a “tear-jerking moment” for its story, “It’s got this magical transformation that we think will be unique to our brand, but also be universally appealing.”

Image Courtesy of Sanrio

Takiguchi noted how the timing of the Hello Kitty movie was a result of a lot of different factors. Not only did Sanrio had to be sure it was ready to move forward in the North American market, but also had to be aware of other factors, “It is not just a movie moment, and we also know that there was a confluence of events that made theatrical release not as attractive. So timing of the market was also very important,” Takiguchi stated. But it was also important to have the right creative team.

Takiguchi explained how the project went through a number of adjustments with different creators attached, “It’s not built for everybody, and the storytelling mechanic was super, super important to us. So I’m not saying we had the wrong team in place before, but we went through a lot of different adjustments…” But they believe the right team has been assembled for now, “And everyone that is around the movie, I think, has some kind of tear-jerking moment, because the story, which we will reveal to the rest of the world, is so timely and it’s also something genuine. It’s got this magical transformation that we think will be unique to our brand, but also be universally appealing.”

What to Know for the Hello Kitty Movie

Courtesy of Sanrio

Takiguchi also plays coy when it comes to revealing more details about the Hello Kitty movie’s actual story. Teasing that it’s “universally appealing” the story “goes to the heart I think of maybe why we’re all here and how it’s the basis of all our friendships, all our loving relationships, that in a crazy world of you know pandemics and geopolitical concerns and technological obsolescence and human obsolescence, if you will.” So it seems like there’s a lot of high hopes on this already.

The new Hello Kitty movie is currently scheduled for a release on July 28, 2028. David Derrick Jr. (Moana 2) and John Aoshima (Ultraman: Rising) are set to direct the film for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation with Jeff Chan reportedly providing the script. It’s yet to be revealed how the plans might have changed following the Skydance merger. What do you want to see in the Hello Kitty movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

HT – Variety