My Hero Academia Animator Hypes Season 6 With New Character Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season hit the ground floor running by immediately placing the heroes of UA Academy in a fight for their lives, with Shigaraki leading a massive army known as the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the anime adaptation recently returning with new episodes, the heroes are staring down the barrel of a gun as their victory in the War Arc hasn't brought them much comfort and Hero Society hangs on by a thread. Now, one animator for the latest Shonen season has shared a fresh take on the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Uravity.

Luckily, the aforementioned trio was all able to escape the War Arc with their lives, though the two male aspiring crime fighters are suffering some serious injuries thanks to their fight against Shigaraki. Impaled by All For One's tendrils, the hot-headed hero, now taking on the codename of Murder God Dynamight, is recuperating in a hospital, while Deku is doing the same thanks to breaking all his appendages by pushing One For All to the limit. Thanks to the ramifications of this assault, Midoriya is going to need to step things up with the latest opening theme for season six giving us a first look at "Dark Deku" as he uses all his skills in an attempt to hold his civilization together.

My Art Academia

My Hero Academia animator, Akiya Mayoco, took the opportunity to share new art of the "Trinity" of UA Academy's Class 1-A, with the relationship between the three looking to change astronomically as Deku is willing to take some drastic measures not only to save Hero Society but keep his friends safe from the danger that is All For One:

While the anime adaptation is reeling from the War Arc, the manga series is in the throes of its Final Arc, with this being touted by Kohei Horikoshi as the last battle for the heroes and villains of the Shonen franchise. Keeping this in mind, it should be interesting to see how many more seasons and/or movies My Hero Academia has in the tank.

What do you think of this new art depicting UA Academy's finest? How do you foresee the sixth season of My Hero Academia coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.