My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 15 Stills Released

Things are getting ready to heat up with My Hero Academia. Not long ago, the show returned from its holiday hiatus, and season six proved things were going from bad to worse in Japan. Despite edging out a win, our pro heroes are hurting badly after their raid against Shigaraki. Now, the bad guys are poised to launch a new mission, and we've been given our first look at it thanks to a new set of stills.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia season six dropped its first photos from episode 15. It is there we can preview "Tartarus", and the name alone should sound alarms. After all, the prison houses All For One, and we are sure the villain is eager to free himself now that Shigaraki is awake.

In the photos above, you can see several shots from the prison, and none of them are good for our pros. We can see workers at Tartarus looking very scared while a red alarm blares before them, but that is not all. In a different shot, we are shown a smiling All For One while another puts its focus on Muscular. It looks like the behemoth is about to escape Tartarus, and it will fall to Izuku to defeat the deranged murderer once more.

Of course, there is more to "Tartarus" than its big prison break. The anime is still working through the fallout of season six's raid. We can see Shoto bandaged in the hospital at one point while another focuses on Aizawa's devastating injuries. A different pair of photos were also shared focusing on Izuku and Bakugo. But given how the former looks, well – it might be a while before Deku wakes up.

