My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Teases a Villain's Big Comeback

My Hero Academia recently brought the Paranormal Liberation War to an end in the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, and while the heroes young and old were able to barely claim victory, the series is taking things from bad to worse. While Shigaraki was defeated, the decaying new wielder of All For One is wasting little time in proceeding with his plans after his loss, which will see some familiar nefarious faces return to the television series after being away for quite some time.

In the final moments of the previous episode, the main villain who touts the name of All For One was communicating through Shigaraki, as the two share the young villain's body thanks to the decaying antagonist wielding the Quirk on top of his original abilities. While the leader of the League of Villains isn't too keen on All For One taking over his body whenever he wants, it helped out in a pinch wherein this fact was able to help him escape from the clutches of Class 1-A's heroes, and it seems as though a prison break is in order which won't just release Shigaraki's mentor, but quite a few other villains to boot.

My Villain Academia

While the latest preview for the next episode of My Hero Academia released a new image of All For One seemingly preparing to escape from captivity, it also gives us a look at the return of Muscular, one of the biggest villains that Deku fought in his trajectory to become one of the greatest heroes of all time:

The Paranormal Liberation Front might have lost a good portion of its members and resources thanks to UA Academy's assault, but the ultimate battle is far from over and this prison break will be bringing back some surprise characters that viewers might not see coming. This of course is all leading to the arc currently playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga titled "The Final Arc", which will reportedly bring the story of UA Academy to a close, though most likely, we won't see this storyline play out this season.

Which villain comeback are you most looking forward to in this diabolical prison break?