My Hero Academia Poster Imagines Bakugo's Adult Design

My Hero Academia may be in its final act, but that is not stopping fans from looking to the future. The series has laid out a huge universe ripe for traveling, and fans are exploring the My Hero Academia world however they can. From fan fiction to fan theories, My Hero Academia has it all, and now a viral promo has gone live imagining how Bakugo Katsuki might look as an adult.

The whole thing came to light on social media courtesy of user cpasDryNa on X (Twitter). The artist decided to try a hand at Bakugo's costume design for his adult persona. As you can see below, the costume is pretty sleek, and it accounts for some scars we've not yet seen.

As you can tell, the adult design streamlines Bakugo's grenadier braces, and his 'X' logo has been dyed a deeper rust orange. Much of Bakugo's current outfit has been translated into this adult look, but it is given a darker hue here. We can see an addition here on Bakugo's eye mask as its ties in the back are treated with explosive charms. And if you look over Bakugo's face, you can find him rocking a rather large scar on the left side of his face.

Of course, fans of My Hero Academia will recognize this scar. Bakugo was hit with a critical blow during his fight with Shigaraki during the final act. While warring at U.A. High School, Bakugo nearly looses an eye when he takes a slash to the face. The blow came shortly before Bakugo's Quirk evolved and gave the boy a massive power boost before blowing out his own heart. The last we saw in the My Hero Academia manga was Bakugo being resurrected by another pro hero's sacrifice. So should Bakugo be revived as expected, he'll surely have the scars to show it.

There is no telling whether or not My Hero Academia will ever visit its heroes' future, but this take on Bakugo has fans obsessed. If you are not caught up on the series, then you can find My Hero Academia streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this timeskip take on Bakugo? Do you think My Hero Academia owes fans a flash forward before it ends? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!