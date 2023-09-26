My Hero Academia: The Series’ Best Quirks

In My Hero Academia’s universe, superpowers are dubbed “Quirks” and have evolved by leaps and bounds since the start of the series. While most of the population was gifted with unique powers, folks like Izuku Midoriya and Toshinori Yagi, aka Deku and All Might, have found themselves Quirk-less for a good chunk of their lives. Eventually both were able to get super powers thanks to One For All but there are countless Quirks in the shonen superhero universe, and here are some of the best of the best for both heroes and villains alike.

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the shonen series is in the throes of its final arc in the pages of its manga, while the seventh season has been confirmed for an eventual release. One major element of the series has been the concept of the “Quirk Singularity Theory”, revolving around the idea that superpowers were getting stronger with each generation and Quirks were beginning to merge within citizens to the point where the world might end as a result. Nowhere has this been proven more than in My Hero Academia’s final manga arc as both heroes and villains alike have seen their Quirks evolve thanks to this life-or-death battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is your favorite Quirk in the history of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Quirks.

Fierce Wings

Having the ability to fly thanks to large wings protruding from your back is one thing, but being able to control each individual feather independently of one another is something else entirely. Hawks, the current number two hero and ruthless crime fighter, has demonstrated just how expertly he was able to master his powers, mastering Fierce Wings for both offensive and defensive purposes. Hawks’ cold willingness to perform actions for Hero Society’s greater good have helped him shape his Quirk into one of the best of the series, though here’s hoping he is able to survive the final arc.

Decay

The Quirk known as “Decay” is a perfect one for one of the shonen series’ biggest villains. Shigaraki originally had the ability to eliminate anyone he touched thanks to his Qurik’s ability, but over time, he has discovered that he can decay anything that is simply nearby. When Shigaraki awoke to be a part of the Paranormal Liberation War, countless heroes and civilians died thanks to his power turning city blocks into dust. While he also has the added benefit of All For One’s power added to his own, his original Quirk is one of the most terrifying of the series.

One For All

One For All might just be a Quirk that houses other Quirks, but its in its “legacy” abilities that the true power of the super ability comes into play. With each new bearer of One For All, the superpowers of previous users are granted to the newcomer, as was the case with both All Might and Deku. While this doesn’t have the same capability as All For One to simply steal the powers of others, it has shown how strong-minded individuals like Yagi and Midoriya have managed to mold the Quirk to help the world.

All For One

If this was a ranking of which Quirk was the most powerful, there’s a decent argument to be made that All For One would sit on the top of the ladder. Allowing its users to steal the Quirks of others and add it to their own, One For All was effectively created thanks to All For One simply “lending” him the powers of others he stole from. With the power being “given” to Shigaraki as well, the heroes are now dealing with two examples of the powerful Quirk and are having quite the rough time because of it.

Double

On its surface, “Double” as a Quirk seems reminiscent of the X-Men’s Jamie Madrox’s mutant powers, aka the Multiple Man. However, Twice’s abilities are far greater than that of the Marvel character as he is able to not only duplicate himself to the tune of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, he can also duplicate anything he touches. While he needs to know the specifics of said items, or even people, Twice’s power was so vast that it nearly drove him mad and the villain found himself struggling with the idea that his Quirk might one day overcome him.

Transform

Himiko Toga’s power to start was dangerous enough on its own, allowing the villain to take on the appearance of anyone whose blood she drank, but her strength has only skyrocketed throughout the series. In the final arc specifically, the member of the League of Villains has managed to evolve to the point where not only can she take on the appearance of others, but their powers as well. Toga, in turn, has been able to “stack” the abilities on top of one another, using Twice’s power to create an army of duplicates that all have Quirks of their own. Toga is easily one of the strongest beings in the Final Arc of the series.

New Order

Star And Stripe’s Quirk is dubbed “New Order” and there’s a reason why the strength of her power was able to make her the number one hero in the United States of America. New Order allows the Western hero to make “rules” on any object, or person, that she touches. While she looks like All Might and has the strength to match, this is because she used one of New Order’s rules to strengthen her body to a wild degree. The North American hero can use three rules at a time as long as she is making contact with and knows the name of the three objects/people in her vicinity.

Rewind

Eri might still be a young girl but her Quirk makes her one of the most useful, and sought after, beings in My Hero Academia. Her Quirk allows Eri to “reverse” targets and/or objects that she touches, which can be both beneficial to some and detrimental to others. In the case of Deku, he was able to consistently heal when pushing his body to the limit while fighting Overhaul. Unfortunately for Lemillion, his powers were taken from him originally thanks to Eri’s power, though they were eventually returned by the same metric.