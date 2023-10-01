My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares New Promo Poster

My Hero Academia is gearing up for another round of releases. While the manga continues working through its final act, all eyes are on Studio Bones right now. This is because Izuku's next anime outing it on the horizon. My Hero Academia season seven will go live in the next year, and now a new promo poster for the release has gone live.

As you can see below, the special promo artwork was included in this week's issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The artwork puts our favorite heroes front and center as expected. With Izuku and Bakugo leading the charge, we can see everyone from Shoto to Jirou in this shot. So if you are ready for the next season of My Hero Academia, these heroes will meet you there.

#MHASpoilers



NEW MY HERO ACADEMIA VISUAL promoting season 7 and the upcoming OVA pic.twitter.com/Yn7gRtJZ1T — ever (@DabisPoleDance) September 27, 2023

If you are not up to date on all things My Hero Academia, you should know the anime's next season has already been announced. The end of My Hero Academia season six confirmed a seventh was on the way, but the anime has another gift in store for fans. Not long ago, reports confirmed My Hero Academia is working on a new OVA. The special is said to follow Mirio as he gets Class 1-A obsessed with a hero-centric card game. This new OVA is set to debut this month in Japan, and it will even have a special showing at New York Comic Con.

This new My Hero Academia OVA will tide over fans until season seven goes live. Netizens expect the new season will drop within the next year, but no official release date has been set. If you are still behind on the My Hero Academia anime, the series is streaming in full on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Izuku's superhero story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest peek at My Hero Academia season 7? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!