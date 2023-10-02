My Hero Academia Season 7 Reveals New Hero Designs

My Hero Academia is currently in the works on coming back with Season 7 of the anime in the near future, and the anime has dropped a look at the hero roster coming to the new season with a cool poster highlighting Class 1-A's heroes. My Hero Academia Season 7 of the anime was quickly announced to be in the works following the end of the sixth season, and there are a ton of things left in the air as the Final Act of the series has kicked into high gear as the sixth season reached its final slate of episodes.

When we had last seen the heroes, each of them had taken some major losses to the villains and Izuku Midoriya himself was finally allowed to recover from all of the pain and hardship he put himself through with the fight against Tomura Shigaraki before. But this is only the start of everything, and My Hero Academia is hyping up its heroes even more with a poster showing off the character designs for Season 7's big heroes. Check it out below to see who's joining the fight.

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 was announced to be in the works following the end of Season 6, but it has yet to reveal any potential release window or date as of the time of this writing. The end of the sixth season left things off in a pretty dire situation for the heroes as the villains have overrun Japan and will be making their next move shortly. At the same time, a major hero from the United States has also started heading that way to help so things will be exploding right off the bat.

My Hero Academia also announced that the fourth movie in the franchise is now in the works, and will be exploring more of the fallen hero society that was seen at the end of the sixth season. This means the anime has quite a lot ahead for the Class 1-A heroes as Deku and the others will need to fight tougher fights than ever before, and by the looks of these visuals they are ready to go.

