‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals First Look at All For One

If you had any doubts about where My Hero Academia's new season was heading, you can dismiss them. Thanks to the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans have a clear idea of how intense Season Three is about to get. And, yes, we have All For One to thank for the blip.

Not long ago, the magazine's latest issue hit shelves, and the release held a lot of goodies for fans. Yonkou Productions was quick to post those big picks to Twitter, and one of them is the anime's first-look at All For One.

As you can see below, the character design for All For One is terrifying. If you are only caught up with the anime, then his appearance is totally new to you. The guy can be seen wearing a classic black suit with a white undershirt, but it is his headgear that has caught fans' attention.

For one, you cannot see All For One's face thanks to his helmet. The headgear looks like a blackened skull up top, and it tapers out into a wide flared base. The armor has various pipes moving through it, and fans can only assume the gear is meant to hide All For One's scarred face.

If you're familiar with the manga, then you know this anime design looks like it was taken straight from the story. All For One looks as terrifying in color as he does in black-and-white, and season three will show why.

According to this new promo, it seems All For One will be voiced by a major Japanese actor. Akio Otsuka has been tapped to play the villain, and fans will know the star best for voicing characters like Blackbeard (One Piece), Ansem (Kingdom Hearts), and Batou (Ghost in the Shell).

For now, fans are left to wonder when All For One will appear in the anime, but they don't have to obsess over it. Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the show's 47th episode will be titled "All For One", so fans have about two weeks to go until the baddie makes his big debut.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

