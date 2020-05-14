My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki's Epic Return to the War

✖

My Hero Academia's big "Paranormal Liberation War" arc has quickly built up into a major game-changing storyline for the series. The Pro Hero and villain worlds have each amassed their own armies, and the combined forces fo the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army want to launch a terrorist strike that will finally break society's laws about quirk use. However, on the villains' side there are some deeper and more nefarious plans unfolding. My Hero Academia's latest manga saw Tomura Shigaraki come back from the brink of death with a massive new set of powers, which he's now set to unleash against the heroes!

My Hero Academia manga chapter 270 SPOILERS Follow!

The pro heroes took big risks getting a spy inside the "Paranormal Liberation Front" organization, to learn the secret plot Tomura Shigaraki was cooking up. That intel led the heroes to the secret lab of All For One's disciple Dr. Ujiko, with one clear mission: shut down the deadly experiments the mad scientist is working on.

Ujiko unleashed his new breed of high-intelligent Nomu to stop the heroes, but they pressed on. Thanks to the efforts of Mirko and Present Mic, the heroes are able to destroy the stasis tube where Ujiko was unlocking the true power potential of Shigaraki. However, it's revealed that the actual All For One quirk was passed on to Shigaraki by his mentor, and the boy has more power than anyone could've guessed.

When My Hero Academia chapter 270 ends, we see Shigaraki doing an Exorcist-style levitation off the floor, as he seemingly begins to re-awaken. The timing couldn't be worse for the heroes; we just met pro hero X-Less, and since he's seen kneeling over Shigaraki when his new power kicks-in, it's pretty much a guarantee that X-Less is going to die, as Shigaraki begins a reign of terror that the world of My Hero Academia has never seen before.

However, on the hero side of things, Shigaraki's All For One awakening has also awakened something in Izuku Midoriya's One For All powers. It now seems that Deku is headed for a major fight with Shigaraki, which could see the battle between One For All and All For One move into a new generation. More than that, with the way that both Shigaraki and Deku's powers have been rapidly upscaled, this next battle between them could be the very Quirk Singularity doomsday theory that Dr. Ujiko always predicted.

