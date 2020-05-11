My Hero Academia Plants Death Flag for Pro Hero Newbie

✖

My Hero Academia is now embroiled in a major war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the latest chapter really indicated a point where there's going to be no turning back now. After weeks of teasing just how much stronger Tomura Shigaraki was going to be as a result of Dr. Garaki and All For One's experiments, the latest chapter of the series teases that we'll finally see the results of this strength boost. Unfortunately for one new heroic addition to the series, Shigaraki's going to be on the warpath.

My Hero Academia's war arc has shined a light on a few pro heroes that have not been seen in the series before as they broke their way through an army of elite Nomu into Dr. Garaki's laboratory, and one of the recent newbies was the laser eyed hero X-Less. Hopefully you didn't get too attached to this newbie as the series is potentially preparing for his death.

After Present Mic went to attack Dr. Garaki directly, Chapter 270 of the series sees Mic ask X-Less to look after Shigaraki's body and clean up the aftermath. As X-Less started to grab Shigaraki, he noticed how some of the laboratory equipment was not destroyed in Mirko's big attack on Shigaraki's tank. During all of this, Shigaraki begins to wake up as a series of images flash through his mind.

With massive reveals about Shigaraki's current power level also being shown during this flash of images, the end of the chapter sees Shigaraki awaken from his slumber. X-Less is still standing right next to him, so that means he'll most likely be the target of Shigaraki's new power. We're going to need a demonstration, and unfortunately X-Less has been forcibly volunteered for this against his will.

Shigaraki waking up will definitely shift the war between the heroes and villains in a dangerous and violent new direction, and now it's just a matter of seeing just how many heroes will far in the coming chapters. But what do you think? Do you think X-Less will be the first pro hero to fall from Shigaraki's new power? Who else could it be if not for X-Less? Will someone come and save this newbie pro hero before that happens? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

