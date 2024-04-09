My Hero Academia Star Unpacks New Role as Dark Might

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a busy year. As far as the manga is concerned, the series is on a high as Kohei Horikoshi is heating up its final act. Of course, the anime is busy as always with season seven on the horizon, but that is far from it. This year, a new My Hero Academia film is on the way, and one of its stars is breaking down their role as Dark Might.

If you did not know, the new My Hero Academia movie will feature a very familiar villain. The man is known as Dark Might, and they seem to have an obsession with All Might. My Hero Academia: You're Next will following Dark Might as he tries to take down hero society for good while using All Might's likeness. So of course, the voice actor behind All Might is overseeing the role of Dark Might.

In a new statement, Kenta Miyake teased fans about his new role. It seems the character Dark Might took him by surprise, but Miyake is eager to expand his view of My Hero Academia.

"This time around, I found myself unexpectedly in charge of the voice of two roles. For this new role, he is a villain, and his name is Dark Might. It is a difficult challenge for me. However, I feel like I've gained a new perspective by seeing both the hero's side and the villain's side, so I'm excited about it. Please come and experience the impact of the mysterious villain Dark Might in theaters," he shared.

Obviously, Dark Might is going to have a big impact on the My Hero Academia universe given his tie to All Might. It will fall to Izuku and his friends to take out the villain, of course. All Might made it clear that Izuku is his successor in every way. So when someone comes onto the scene to besmirch All Might, well – you can see why Izuku cannot let that stand.

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia ahead of this upcoming movie, no sweat! The anime's seventh season will start properly later this month, and its current seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!