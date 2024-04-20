My Hero Academia Cast Teases the Anime's Next Big Movie

At last, there is another My Hero Academia movie on the horizon. It has been a hot minute since My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission went live, and now, all eyes are on the future. The team at Studio Bones is working on My Hero Academia: You're Next, and the voice actor behind Izuku Midoriya says fans should be hyped for the comeback.

Taking to Cut Magazine, Daiki Yamashita talked about his latest hopes for My Hero Academia. It was there the actor teased the anime's new movie as the fourth film will debut in early August.

"The new movie is set at the same point in the timeline as the anime, just like the previous movies, so I think it helps add to the story as you can think, 'Wow, this was happening then!'. You can see the growth of not just Deku but all of Class A. I think it's a movie that will remind views of the value and power of standing together to fight," Yamashita explained.

Of course, fans of My Hero Academia are always happy to hear about the movie's and their place in canon. For decades, most anime movies were treated as non-canon events, and you can look at IPs like Dragon Ball to see this in action. However, in recent years, that idea has shifted. From My Hero Academia to Black Clover, many anime movies are tied to canon by their manga creators. So like before, My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi is helping oversee the plot of this new movie.

Currently, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to launch on August 2nd in Japan. The release will come in the midst of My Hero Academia season seven. The show began its recap run at the start of April, and My Hero Academia will kickstart the season's premiere in May. So for those wanting to know more about the hit superhero series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

Are you excited to check out My Hero Academia's new movie? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!