My Hero Academia: You're Next Unveils Its Big Villain

My Hero Academia is ready to make a move back into theaters. It has been some years since the anime put out a film, but the team has been busy. My Hero Academia: You're Next promises to take the anime to the next level with its story. Today, the film shared a first look with its first trailer, and it revealed the big villain Izuku's gang will get to contend with.

The whole thing came to light thanks to the trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next. The reel hones in on all of Class 1-A to start, but it transfers to a new face before long. After all, any movie needs a villain, and the baddie here looks like All Might's twin.

(Photo: Bones Inc.)

As you can see above, the trailer shows a man with All Might's similar features dressed in all black. The character sports blonde hair to boot, and in the trailer, we can see him posing just like All Might. As the trailer goes on, the unnamed villain swears he will take All Might's legacy for himself as he gazes upon the hero's statue. Clearly, All Might has an anti-fan, and it will fall to Class 1-A to defend his reputation.

Right now, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to launch on August 2. No word has been given on when the film will debut outside of Japan, but fans are hoping for a late 2024 premiere. In the meantime, you can always check out the original My Hero Academia anime. The show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll, so you can read it below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

