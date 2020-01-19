My Hero Academia Introduces Tragic New Pro Hero

This weekend, fans of My Hero Academia saw the anime’s latest arc come to an end. The show followed Izuku as his fight against the yakuza closed, leaving Overhaul to answer for his many crimes. Of course, audiences were ready to see the evil mastermind do his time, but a hiccup got in their way that forced a brand-new Pro Hero to show his face.

And if you were to ask fans, they would like to see more of this hero… even though that can’t really happen any more.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, the fourth season shut its first arc with a finale this other day. The episode followed Class 1-A as they all recuperated from their fight with Overhaul. As for the baddie, he was sent to a prison under tight security, but that did not stop the League of Villains from ambushing the vehicle.

After all, Shigaraki still had a grudge to settle with Overhaul, and the police found themselves greatly overwhelmed. That is when they sent in the Pro Hero known as Snatch. The bodyguard-for-hire has a Sand quirk which allows him to quickly fight and subdue enemies. He is even able to withstand Shigaraki’s power, but it is Dabi who proves to be too much.

The fiery villain figures out that Snatch can only transform his upper body. Using Compress to trap Snatch, Dabi is able to send some fire into the ball which torched Snatch’s lower body and killed him. Naturally, fans were horrified to see such a promising Pro Hero die so quickly, but the League of Villains isn’t kidding around any longer. The gang mean business, so anime audiences can look forward to the gang’s next big mission.

Did you expect Snatch to get killed off so quickly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

