Shonen Jump Confirms Date for Major Updates on 2027 Anime Releases

Shonen Jump fans are in for some big updates soon enough as Shueisha has revealed when they’re going to reveal news for many of their projects now in the works for a launch in 2027 and beyond. The Summer is just heating up as fans are getting to enjoy all sorts of new anime releases coming this month, and there are a few Shonen Jump franchises that are gearing up for their debut as well. But it’s far from the end of what we’re getting this year as a date for the next Jump Festa has been announced.

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Jump Festa is Shueisha’s annual event every December where they give an update on all of their Shonen Jump projects. Ranging from updates on their latest manga releases to new reveals of major anime projects, to trailers and more, this event is one of the biggest to look forward to every year because it outlines the next year to come. So now it’s time to mark your calendar as Jump Festa 2027 has been announced to take place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan.

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jump Festa 2027 will be taking place over the December 19-20 weekend, and that means fans are going to be treated to all sorts of big updates for the many new anime that Shonen Jump has in the works. It’s already exciting considering the stuff that has been announced for a release in 2027 and beyond that we could see with the likes of Kagurabachi, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, One Piece‘s next season and more just to name a few of the things we could see.

But part of the excitement is also the reveal of things that fans had no idea were in the works either. There are always plenty of surprises revealed during this weekend every year, and that’s likely going to be true this time around with all of the new things that they have in the works for 2027 alone. Even if something is revealed that might not be hitting until 2028, getting the first look at the new project would still be welcome. Which is probably going to be the case for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2.

What to Know for 2027 Shonen Jump Anime

Courtesy of Shueisha

With so many Shonen Jump series coming to an end through the course of the year, and the next one seemingly coming to an end this Summer, it’s hard to gauge what the magazine’s line up is going to look like by the time we get to December. Jump Festa is also where creators tend to give major updates about their manga releases (it’s where Blue Box creator Kouji Miura confirmed their series would be ending), but at least fans also get these new anime updates during that time too.

In terms of what has been confirmed for 2027 thus far, we’ve gotten confirmation that shows like Kagurabachi, Sakamoto Days, and One Piece will be airing their episodes. Haikyu is set to return to theaters over the course of the next year, and there could be even more that are likely going to be confirmed over this Jump Festa 2027 weekend. It’s best to keep track of what gets revealed later this year.

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