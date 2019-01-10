‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Uraraka’s Hero Goal

When it comes to My Hero Academia, its leads have some seriously intricate backstories. Characters like Shoto Todoroki left fans angsty with his past, but Ochaco Uraraka has kept her origins to herself for the most part.

However, that has all changed. Not only did My Hero Academia just delve into the heroine’s past some, but it confirmed one of her major goals as a Pro Hero.

When the manga released chapter 212, fans were given a look into how Uraraka discovered her desire to help people. The update began with a flashback focusing on the little girl as she saw how tired her parents were after work. She always wanted them to look happier, and Uraraka discovered heroes had the power to make the public happy in the way she had always dreamt about.

“I loved seeing people’s happy faces. That’s why for me, helping people who were in trouble was always just a given,” the girl explained.

However, her dream began to shift as she aged and saw heroes like Izuku put their well-being on the line to save others. It was then Uraraka learned she didn’t just want to make people smile; She wanted to make heroes happy when they found themselves in pain too.

“After watching [Izuku] desperately trying to save everyone around him without a moment to spare, it made me wonder when a hero is in pain, who will protect them?”

Eager to become a hero who saved heroes, Uraraka has started to work towards the goal in her own time. Sure, the girl is more than ready to step in and save civilians when a stray villain comes stomping through the city… but she is also willing to do the same for her fellow heroes. In chapter 212, Uraraka proves that when she puts herself in the line of fire to assist Izuku in containing his rogue Quirk. Her quick thinking is the reason why Shinso is able to use his power to bring Izuku back to normal, and fans were left in awe of Uraraka for her gumption.

