My Hero Academia Art Gifts Ochaco the Power of One For All

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there are some powers you can't compete with. Aizawa and Erasure are high on that list alongside Star and Stripe's OP quirk. Of course, none can outdo the twin powers of All For One and One For All. From All Might to Izuku, we have seen the latter power save countless lives, and now a viral piece of art is showcasing how Ochaco would handle the sacred gift.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from fan-artist deb_amm on Twitter. It was there they posted the piece of My Hero Academia art they are most proud of, and it was there this poster came to life. The art imagines a world where Ochaco was given One For All, and it is safe to say she rocks the fierce look.

After all, the girl is covered in the glow of One For All, and we can see the aura spilling all over this spread. With her costume shredded, Ochaco looks like she has been put through the wringer, but she has come out the other side. She is still determined enough to keep fighting as she is hulking a boulder over her head, so yeah – we are obsessed with this take on Uravity and everyone else should be as well.

After all, One For All is meant to pass between genuine heroes, and Ochaco has proven herself as one of those rare ones. From her heart to her courage, Ochaco has become a hero who ranks alongside Izuku and Bakugo. Her gravity Quirk is downright terrifying when used in battle, so you can imagine how gnarly it would become when paired with One For All. Just imagine a world where her quirk worked in tandem with Fa Jin and all the chaos it would cause.

Obviously, Ocacho does not have One For All in the canon, but we do know the power can be shared under specific circumstances. We saw this happen between Izuku and Bakugo in theaters, so maybe Ochaco will get a taste of this power someday. And if she does, well – every villain in range of Uravity better pray for mercy.

What do you think of this artist's take on OFA Ochaco? Does the heroine do the power justice?