My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Ochaco Sketch

The My Hero Academia manga is now back in action and the original creator behind it all is celebrating with a special new sketch of Ochaco Uraraka! The Final Act of the My Hero Academia manga has been working its way through its climax with the latest chapters of the series, and each of the heroes has been tested beyond their limits. The villains continue to get stronger, and the heroes are running out of options to fight back as they have been worn down by each of their failed efforts thus far. But the final pieces are now starting to come into place.

As the true final battle of My Hero Academia quickly approaches in the manga, fans are seeing how each of the young heroes have been positioning themselves for their respective final fights. One of these heroes is Ochaco Uraraka, who has already played a major role in the Final Act as she helped to sway the public to believe in Izuku Midoriya once more. While she's not involved in the newest My Hero Academia chapter, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi took to Twitter to highlight the young hero with a new sketch! Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia's Manga and Anime

As both My Hero Academia's manga and anime releases are now working through the Final Act of the story, it's the perfect time to jump in and catch up with everything if you have been missing out. You can find My Hero Academia's manga now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the three most recent chapters of the series are available completely for free. As for the My Hero Academia anime, there are now six full seasons to check out.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works, but has yet to set a release date for the new episodes just yet. That means there is plenty of time to see all of the action that went down from the very beginning! If you wanted to catch up with the first six seasons of the My Hero Academia anime, you can now find the series streaming (with both a Japanese and English language release) with Crunchyroll.

How are you liking My Hero Academia's Final Act so far? What are you hoping to see from Ochaco before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!