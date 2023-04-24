My Hero Academia Revisits All Might's Most Infamous Answer

In a world where most live with quirks, Izuku Midoriya discover not all men were created equally. My Hero Academia made this clear in its first pages as the manga showed what kind of life Izuku led without a grand power. Beaten and bruised, the boy wanted to be a hero more than anything, and he got the chance to ask All Might where someone like him could be a hero.

Now? Well, it seems like the My Hero Academia anime is revisiting that infamous encounter. All Might's answer at the time drew ire from just about everyone, and now, it seems the hero has learned better than what he believed once upon a time.

The whole thing came to light this week as the My Hero Academia manga put out a new chapter. It was there fans watched as the final act took a desperate turn in the face of All For One's power. The man has become stronger than ever thanks to Rewind, and he is ready to rock Izuku's world. The only person left to stand in his way now is All Might, and so the former Number One hero ended the manga this week standing tall.

As you can imagine, Detective Tsukauchi and the others were horrified by the sight because All Might isn't the hero we knew once. The man has no Quirk at this point and yet he is standing before All For One ready to fight. Everyone tells All Might to run because he is Quirkless, and it is then the manga calls back to Izuku's question from back in the day. But this time, Izuku is seen asking the question not to All Might, the Symbol of Peace, but to a young Yagi Toshinori instead.

The two boys can level with each other because of their Quirklessness, and All Might seems to have grown past his belief that power and heart make a hero. After becoming a teacher, it seems All Might has learned that courage and bravery to stand against the odds is all it takes to make a hero. Despite his lack of power, All Might knows he can be a hero at this moment without a Quirk, and that is why he can say "I am here" once more. And if middle-school Izuku could see this, well – we are sure he would sob his heart out.

All Might has come a long way since we met him, and much of his change has come from Izuku's influence. The boy has shown All Might what it looks like to fight with others at their side. Now, the time has come for All Might to learn from Izuku about what it takes to be a hero despite the toughest odds. So buckle up! Things are about to get wild in My Hero Academia!

