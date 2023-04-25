My Hero Academia Teases a Fiery Todoroki Family Reunion

My Hero Academia is teasing a fiery reunion for the Todoroki family – quite likely the last one we will ever see in the series! The current chapter of My Hero Academia's manga reveals that there are only a desperate few players on either side of the hero/villain Final War, and the three Todoroki family members – Endeavor, Shoto, and Dabi – are pivotal pieces in determining what the outcome of this world-changing war will be!

(WARNING: My Hero Academia Chapter 386 SPOILERS Follow!)

In My Hero Academia manga no. 386, "I AM HERE", the heroes are reeling from the way that All Might's ambitious battle plan has collapsed around them. All For One managed to turn the tide and get the League of Villains to regroup after the heroes' divide and conquer plan; the combined might of the League of Villains, an enhanced Tomura Shigaraki, and All For One's original body (rewound down to prime age) has left the majority of the hero ranks either seriously injured – or worse. The hero support teams realize the situation is even direr when the hero support teams discover that Dabi has been circulating and building thermal energy to the point he's about to blow with the force of a nuclear bomb and eradicate much of the battlefield and anyone close!

Endeavor is pouring all of his flame powers into holding Dabi's unspeakable inferno at bay, but it is not fire that can fight fire, in this case. Shoto Toodoroki's ice powers are the only thing left that can stand against Dabi's heat, and Shoto is too far away to do anything about it!

All Might steps in at the moment of decision and tells Shoto and Lida to stop Dabi, while he (All Might) will stand in the path between All For One and Shigaraki's nightmare fusion, alone. Lida pushes his engine legs to the max to get Shoto to the final showdown with his brother Toya, while All Might dons some Iron Man-style armor to face All For One.

How Will Dabi & Shoto's Fight End?

(Photo: Bones)

We always know the Todoroki portion of My Hero Academia would come down to this – and now we are here. Given how the manga is jumping around from one scene of the Final War to another in each chapter, it could be a minute before Kohei Horikoshi delivers this main event, as it will surely be the end (of sorts) to this Todoroki Family subplot.

Fan theory has always speculated about whether or not the story and themes of My Hero Academia require Endeavor to die in sacrifice before Shoto stops Dabi – but there are so many other ways it could go (Stain intervention). Could this ultimately end with a happy (enough) family reunion between Endeavor, Dabi, and Shoto, with the fires extinguished but everyone still alive?

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters Online.