My Hero Academia's Next OVA is Coming to Crunchyroll, Synopsis Revealed

As the team behind My Hero Academia's anime is hard at work with the sixth season of the series premiering later this year, the franchise will be returning for two new specials this Summer and Crunchyroll has acquired the license for the first new OVA episode and revealed the first synopsis for it. The highly anticipated sixth season return of the anime is currently set up for a release later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but first fans will get to see a new OVA special hitting this Summer as the young heroes of Class 1-A get ready to play a friendly game of baseball.

This is the first of two new OVA specials now currently in the works leading into the sixth season, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be releasing this first new OVA, "HLB," this Summer across United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, LATAM, and Europe. But for fans lucky enough to attend Anime Expo from July 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, they will be able to check out the new OVA as part of a special premiere! You can check out the poster for the new OVA below:

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll officially describes My Hero Academia's next OVA, titled "HLB," as such, "HLB stands for 'Hero League of Baseball' – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ('Orcas' and 'Lionels') to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

There unfortunately is no concrete release date for the new OVA special (or the second one now in the works) just yet, but thankfully at least now fans can rest easy knowing they'll be able to check out this one ahead of the series' full return with Season 6 this Fall. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia's special baseball episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!