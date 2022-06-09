My Hero Academia Promo Debuts New Villain Ahead of OVA Release

✖

My Hero Academia is on the cusp of its next season, but before the show can return in full, fans can expect a few gifts. After all, the series is hard at work on two new OVAs. Not long ago, the anime gave fans a heads up about the second OVA of the upcoming pair, and now we have been given full character art of its villain.

The update comes courtesy of My Hero Academia's page on Twitter as you can see below. It was there fans were told Hironori Kondo will voice the special's villain, and Mr. Smiley looks upsetting to say the least.

As you can tell, the baddie does have a big smile, and his teeth are crisp enough to satisfy any dentist. However, no doctor would approve of the way Mr. Smiley uses his pearly whites for evil. Looking at this colorful character design, My Hero Academia fans can tell the OVA villain must love a vibrant wardrobe, and it seems his whole schtick is about painting.

After all, the character is wearing a cowboy hat with two paintbrushes sticking from the top. The hat's brims seem to resemble an artist's palette as well, and when you look at Mr. Smiley closely, even his hair resembles a paintbrush thanks to his green tips.

Clearly, Mr. Smiley is going to be an interesting villain for Deku to face, but he won't fight the baddie alone. My Hero Academia will follow Izuku as he works with Shoto and Katsuki to track their target while interning with Endeavor. And between the three, well – Deku has the best shot of leveling with Mr. Smiley and his eccentricities.

What do you make of this latest OVA update? Are you excited about these new My Hero Academia specials? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.