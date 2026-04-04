My Hero Academia Announces New Project Following Anime’s Series Finale

My Hero Academia might have released its final episode last year, but this doesn’t mean the superhero shonen series is slowing down in 2026. Next month, Studio BONES will release an epilogue episode titled, “More,” which will bring to life some major moments from the manga that didn’t arrive in 2025. With both the manga and anime series reaching their conclusions, Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved franchise has recently promoted another new entry in Class 1-A’s digital library. Buckle up UA Academy enthusiasts, because My Hero Academia United Survival is preparing to land.

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Earlier this week, My Hero Academia announced that it would release a new mobile game titled My Hero Academia United Survival, with Studio BONES once again returning to create a unique animation. Focusing on Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, the new preview doesn’t give us a glimpse at the gameplay, or what “HiroSaba”, as its referred to, will be, though the video game will be a welcome addition for anime fans. Earlier this year, the shonen franchise announced that the mobile game, My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact, would be ending its services as of May 18th, 2026. With the shonen series no longer releasing new chapters, it will be interesting to see what other games will arrive in the future following its conclusion.

Here’s how the official website for My Hero Academia United Survival announced the game’s preview, “The latest My Hero Academia mobile game, “My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL,” or “HiroSaba” for short, is set to be released on the App Store, Google Play, and Windows! A game teaser video and a key visual drawn by Bones Films have been unveiled for the first time.” You can check out the teaser trailer below.

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More My Hero Academia

Studio BONES

“More,” for those who might not be aware, will focus on several scenes from the manga that couldn’t be featured in the My Hero Academia anime finale. In the manga’s epilogue, creator Kohei Horikoshi focused on a major aspect of the conclusion that many readers felt was lacking, aka a closer look at the relationship between Deku and Uravity. In the original printing, Izuku and Ochaco didn’t have the opportunity to solidfy a relationship, with the former taking on the role of school teacher and the latter continuing to fight crime. Luckily, Horikoshi decided to give readers a look into what might be the start of a romantic relationship between the two as adults.

Earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the side-story focusing on those operating outside of the law to fight villainy, ended its second season. As of the writing of this article, a third season has yet to be confirmed, though the spin-off is looking to complete adapting its source material; a season three will need to be animated to cap off the story of Pop Step, Knuckleduster, and Crawler.

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