My Hero Academia Shares New Look at Anime’s Real Finale Ahead of Return

My Hero Academia is celebrating its tenth anniversary with quite the reveal for fans. Following the series finale last year, Studio BONES revealed that it was set to create one more episode to put a bow on UA Academy’s superhero story. “More” will translate some of the events from the manga’s final chapter that didn’t make their way to the anime’s series finale, and the shonen series has revealed a new look at what to expect. Now that Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco are adults, they have some big feelings that they’ll need to tackle before we say goodbye to Class 1-A.

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To start, Studio BONES has released two new posters to celebrate My Hero Academia The Animation 10th Anniversary, both taking fans to the past of UA Academy while looking to the future for the now adult heroes. On top of this new look at “More,” the series is preparing a big gift for fans in the form of free episodes of the series. The first three seasons of My Hero Academia are going to be streamed for free, with the anime taking to its official YouTube channel to revisit the earliest adventures of Class 1-A. You can check out the schedule for yourself below and see how long you have to return to this superhero shonen world.

Season 1 (Episodes 1–13) April 3, 2026, 5:00 AM PT – May 3, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 14–26) April 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – May 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 27–38) May 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – June 30, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 39–51) June 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – July 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 52–63) July 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – August 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

My Hero Graduation

studio bones

“More,” for now, is billed as the final episode of any My Hero Academia project, as a third season of the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has yet to be confirmed. Should the side story stick to its source material, anime fans will most likely receive at least one more season to wrap the story of Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step, if not more. To date, BONES has yet to reveal if they will create a fifth movie for the main series, as the previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, wasn’t billed as the grand finale for the anime adaptation on the silver screen.

As for creator Kohei Horikoshi, we have to imagine he is enjoying his retirement after spending so many years working slavishly to tell Deku’s tale. In the past, the mangaka has hinted at the idea of returning to manga with a horror story. Wherever Horikoshi goes next, it will be tough to overtake the legacy left behind by Deku and his fellow crime fighters.

What do you think of this celebration of Class 1-A? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via PR