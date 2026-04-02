My Hero Academia Teases Major Anime Reveal

My Hero Academia’s anime ended last year with the final installment that highlighted Deku and his fellow crime fighters of Class 1-A as adults. While Izuku Midoriya found himself losing the power of One For All in his fight against Shigaraki, he was given a new chance to return to the superhero scene thanks to a new suit of armor. While the main series might be over, there is one more special episode that is set to release this summer titled “More.” As fans wait for this entry to say goodbye to UA Academy, the shonen franchise is teasing a major reveal sooner than you might think.

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As of the writing of this article, My Hero Academia has confirmed that fresh news about “More” will be revealed tomorrow, April 3rd. While the details of the news haven’t been confirmed, fans can expect the special installment to land on May 2nd next month. So far, shonen fans have yet to see any footage from the epilogue installment, so there is a strong chance that this could be a preview for the final anime entry. For those who might not be aware, there are some big moments from the manga’s final chapter that weren’t translated by Studio BONES. Specifically, a closer look at the relationship between Midoriya and Ochaco will most likely be featured as the two former classmates should it follow the source material.

What Lies in Wait For UA?

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While “More” might be coming next month, this isn’t the only big news that the superhero shonen franchise had in 2026. Earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its second season, seeing Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster taking a step back from the screen once again. As of the writing of this article, a third season has yet to be confirmed, though based on the source material, there is plenty of material remaining to finish out this side story. Based on the original manga, there is a strong possibility that the third season will be the spin-off’s last, though it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Once “More” and Vigilantes officially end, that might be the end for My Hero Academia as a whole within the anime world. To date, BONES hasn’t confirmed if a new movie is in the works, following the success of the first four theatrical entries, though a potential future story might be interesting to see. My Hero Academia: You’re Next hasn’t been confirmed to be the final movie of the franchise, meaning we might see one more film hit theaters from this anime universe. Should a movie arrive, we have to imagine that it would highlight an adventure of the protagonists as adults, giving us a new look into the future of those who graduated from UA Academy. With creator Kohei Horikoshi not hinting at a return of his popular universe, fans should prepare for their final goodbye to Deku and company.

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