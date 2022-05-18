My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Mirko and Nejire in New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia isn't just relegated to the young students of Class 1-A at UA Academy, with Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series introducing countless crimefighters that operate outside of the hallowed halls of the superhero school. One of the most popular has definitely become Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero that has a key role in season six's War Arc. Now, one of the assistants to creator Kohei Horikoshi has drawn a wild new team-up that sees Mirko standing side-by-side with Nejire of the Big Three, one of the strongest heroines of UA.

Mirko is unique not just for having the strength, speed, and agility proportionate to a rabbit, but the fact that the crime fighter isn't a teacher at UA Academy and doesn't have ties to Class 1-A for the most part. While the War Arc saw Mirko really put through the wringer when it came to fighting against the Paranormal Liberation Front and the deadly Nomu that spawned from the machinations of the mad scientist Dr. Garaki. Despite this, Mirko has had a major role in the final arc of the series, teaming up with the young hot-head Bakugo in an attempt to finally put an end to the reign of terror caused by both All For One and Shigaraki.

Assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi, Yoshinori, has shown their love of the rabbit hero for quite some time, creating sketches for the crime fighter and now sharing an awesome team-up sketch that sees Mirko back to back with Nejire as the two take the cake at being two of the strongest heroines of the Shonen franchise:

The sixth season of My Hero Academia will be hitting the airwaves this fall, though the first episode is set to premiere at Hero Fes in Japan this summer. The event is set to be entirely dedicated to the adventures of Deku and his friends, pretty much hinting at the idea that there will be plenty of big info revealed when it comes to the Shonen series.

What heroes do you think Mirko should team up with before My Hero Academia comes to an end? Would you dive into a series focused on Mirko? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.