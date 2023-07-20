My Hero Academia Artist Unleashes Shoto's Flames in New Sketch

One of the biggest conflicts of My Hero Academia's history has revolved around the Todoroki Clan. While the father of the family, Endeavor, has become the new number-one hero following All Might's retirement, Enji Todoroki has a lot to answer for. The final arc of the series has seen the Todoroki Family attempting to take down the black sheep of the clan, Dabi, and one of My Hero Academia's artists has taken the opportunity to recreate Shoto's hotter side.

When last we left Shoto Todoroki in the My Hero Academia anime, he welcomed back Izuku Midoriya into the fold of UA Academy. Following the devastating events of the Paranormal Liberation War, Deku took on a far darker role in trying to keep Hero Society from falling apart. During the War Arc of My Hero Academia's sixth season, Dabi spilled the beans when it came to his family's past sins, noting the torment that Endeavor put his children through in their hero training. While the final battle is taking place in the manga, the anime will have its work cut out for it when it comes to adapting the Todoroki Civil War.

Shoto Todoroki: Man on Fire

My Hero Academia became so popular that it should come as no surprise that spin-off series were created for the UA Academy universe. One of the side stories in the shonen universe includes My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, which first premiered in 2019 and has continued to this day. Artist Yoko Akiyama shared their take on the youngest member of the Todorokis, showing how the Class 1-A student has embraced his father's powers.

One of the biggest My Hero Academia spin-offs didn't follow the students of UA Academy, but rather, placed the spotlight on those who operated outside of Hero Society. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes followed the likes of Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step in adventures that took place outside of the main series. While the side story has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own, it would warrant a number of seasons if it followed the manga to the letter.

Do you think Shoto Todoroki will ultimately survive the final arc of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.