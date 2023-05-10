My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Brings a Shocking Todoroki to the Frontlines

The My Hero Academia manga has been setting the stage for the final phase of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest My Hero Academia manga chapter has brought a shocking member of the Todoroki family to the frontlines for a surprising reunion! As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga continues through the final fights against All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi, Dabi's gotten a fatal second wind as he's now burning hotter than ever with the hopes of exploding and taking out as many people with him as possible.

Dabi's heading straight for the rest of his family with the intent of taking them out (and a bunch of innocent civilians) with a massive explosion, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga sees Endeavor trying his best to stop his son from enacting his terrible plan. But as the chapter comes to an end, Endeavor gets some help from a surprising source as Rei Todoroki has come to the battlefield and is heading towards Endeavor and Dabi's final battle.

rei todoroki knows that even a person who doesn’t want help, can still be saved pic.twitter.com/wZVrRsf54n — 💕 ess! 💕 dbhks tarot zine! 🃏 (@seabhactine) May 7, 2023

My Hero Academia: The Todoroki Family's Surprising Reunion

My Hero Academia Chapter 387 reveals that while Shoto Todoroki is trying to quickly catch up to Dabi with Tenya Iida's help, Endeavor has confronted Dabi and tried to slow him down. Endeavor's taken some major damage in the fight against All For One, and Dabi's fires are burning so hot that they are even hurting Endeavor as well. He's running out of options to stop his son, and his plan to make up for this is to accept everything that's happened to the Todoroki family and sacrifice himself along and take Dabi's massive explosion head on.

But as Endeavor tries to fly to the sky with Dabi, Rei Todoroki quickly approaches the two of them as the chapter comes to an end. It's a surprise to Endeavor, but Rei's also feeling the guilt for everything that's happened to Toya. Her involvement in the fight here is likely a way for her to make up for everything that she's also done to Toya, knowingly or otherwise. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this messy family history resolves in the flames.

