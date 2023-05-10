My Hero Academia Artist Reunites the Todoroki Clan With a Wild Cosplay

When it comes to the most dysfunctional family in the My Hero Academia universe, the Todoroki Clan might take the cake. With Endeavor, aka Enji Todoroki, attempting to transform his children into heroes that could overtake All Might by any means necessary, the eldest became a full-fledged villain as a result. Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki, has become one of the most powerful antagonists of the series, and the Todoroki family has a reckoning ahead of them. Now, an artist for the shonen series has placed Endeavor and his clan into some rather unique cosplay.

When last we left the Todorokis in My Hero Academia Season 6, Endeavor and his brood were attempting to come to grips with Dabi's true identity being revealed. With the father of the family unable to bring himself to fight against his oldest son, reeling from his past sins, it would seem as though Shoto Todoroki is going to be the one who will need to take down his brother. Luckily for the world, Shoto has become quite powerful thanks to his mastery of both fire and ice, and we might just see the sibling rivalry take place in My Hero Academia Season 7 whenever the anime adaptation returns.

My Hero Academia: Mirko Todoroki

Yoshinori, aka NSTime23, is an assistant who continues to work on My Hero Academia as an assistant to the series creator Kohei Horikoshi. If you've been following along with the artist's career, it's clear that the penciler has quite an affinity for the rabbit hero known as Mirko. Now, in creating a Todoroki family reunion, the artist has put Shoto and his family in a shocking new light.

(Photo: NSTime23)

My Hero Academia's manga is continuing to follow the Todoroki family as they clash for the fate of Hero Society. While Shoto was able to claim an early victory against his demonic brother, Dabi has come back with a vengeance and might just spell doom for both his family and the heroes that are a part of this final battle. Needless to say, it doesn't appear as though this family reunion will have a happy ending for all the Todorokis involved.

What do you think of this new look for the Todoroki family? Do you see all the Todorokis making it out of the shonen series alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via NSTime23