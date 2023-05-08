My Hero Academia Confirms Fan-Theory About Rei Todoroki

My Hero Academia has been around for ages now, and in its time, the superhero series has turned around tons of fan theories. From quirk questions to villain backstories, we've seen all kinds of theories come to life, and some of them have been proven true. Now, another big guess has been confirmed by the manga, and My Hero Academia fans are eyeing Rei Todoroki in a new light as such.

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, you will have seen the revelation. After all, chapter 387 went live this week with a surprising update on two villains. Mr. Compress and Geten got the spotlight in their jail cells as the latter talked about his past. It was there we learned about the icy villain's history, and it turns out they are a distant relative to Rei.

Oh, but it gets worse from there. Fans theorized the two characters were related, but the history behind their family is something else. We already knew the Himura clan was shady given what we know about Rei, but Geten just confirmed how awful the family really is.

According to Geten, the Himura clan was once a very powerful family in Japan as they led villages and made branch families to strengthen its icy quirk. In order to preserve that power, the Himura clan subscribed to incest for generations to protect its quirk, but the mighty eventually fell. In hopes of making some sort of profit, the Himura clan elders began selling off younger members like we saw with Rei and Enji. As for Geten, he was sold off to Redestro, and the Paranormal Liberation leader became a father figure to Geten.

Given their ages, it seems Rei was born into the Himura clan well before Geten joined the picture, but both met similar fates. Their clan trafficked them for cash, and we've seen how poorly their fates tracked after being sold. You can just imagine what happened to others in the clan, and now, the Himura bloodline has a hand in Japan's greatest war. After all, Dabi and Shoto carry the blood of their parents, so the Himura are in the global stage because of these two. And at the end of chapter 387, My Hero Academia makes it clear Rei will not let her sons go to war without her in the wings.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia theory becoming real?