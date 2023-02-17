My Hero Academia: Shoto Todoroki Beats Out Elsa in New Fan Poll

My Hero Academia has introduced anime fans to plenty of heroes in its history, with Class 1-A's student body rising to the top of the popularity charts for the Shonen series. While Deku might be the star of the series, working to become the next Symbol of Peace while struggling with the massive power that is the Quirk, One For All, the young hero Shoto Todoroki has gained quite the following. Now, the fire/ice hero has to deal with his nefarious brother but has hit the top of a rather interesting character poll.

In the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Shoto has been fighting alongside his father, the number one hero Endeavor, and his classmates against the Paranormal Liberation Front. Barely able to claim victory in this War Arc, the heroes are now struggling with a massive villain prison break as Hero Society hangs on by a thread. Now, Shoto and his family are coming to grips with the news that not only is Toya Todoroki alive, but he's one of the most powerful members of the League of Villains who wants nothing more than to see his father suffer.

My Hero Academia Overtakes Frozen

Shoto Todoroki was able to win a recent poll in Japan, which asked an audience "which character do you most associate with snow and ice?" proving that My Hero Academia has become such an anime juggernaut that it is able to win polls that aren't just relegated to the world of anime:

Shoto Todoroki got first place in Anime! Anime!’s 2023 poll on “What character do you think of when you think of snow or ice?” ❄️🔥 Shoto got 17% of 1269 votes, 3rd year in a row he won!



氷・雪”キャラといえば？ 2位「アナと雪の女王」エルサ、1位は…23年版https://t.co/2YryhUeFs7 pic.twitter.com/niOfNs2wdn — 渋谷スマッシュ 𖣔 ☾ ˎˊ˗ (@shibuyasmash) February 14, 2023

In the Final Arc, the long-awaited conflict between the Todoroki brothers has already taken place, though both the good and evil sons of Enji Todoroki are still in the game as My Hero Academia inches toward its grand finale. With the series finale in sight, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons, and or movies, the Shonen franchise has in the tank. Regardless, expect some major moments for Shoto in the anime adaptation's future.

What do you think of this hilarious poll leaning in Shoto Todoroki's favor? Do you think the son of Endeavor will survive the Final Arc playing out in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.