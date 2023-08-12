My Hero Academia Artist Unites Toga and Ochaco in New Sketch

My Hero Academia's final saga is continuing to tear apart Hero Society in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's manga. With quite a few major battles coming to a close in the latest storyline, the fight featuring Ochaco and Toga has also seemingly ended in a dynamic fashion. Now, a major assistant to the mangaka responsible for UA Academy has united the female hero and villain that have become fan-favorite representations of Class 1-A and the League of Villains.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the fight between Uravity and Toga was one for the record books in the history of My Hero Academia. The two super-powered combatants were able to evolve in the heat of battle, with Toga becoming so powerful that she was considered to be one of the strongest beings on Earth. While Uravity wasn't able to become as powerful as the League of Villains' resident blood-drinker, her character helped her instrumentally in attempting to bridge the gap between their warring ideologies. The anime adaptation has confirmed that a seventh season is in the works though it's doubtful that we'll see the fight between Ochaco and Toga take place in its episodes.

My Hero Academia: Toga/Ochaco's Battle Lives On

Shо̄ta Noguchi has been a worthy assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi, sharing her love of the shonen franchise with original art of numerous characters. Noguchi normally creates new art focused on the rabbit hero Mirko, but will routinely take the chance to focus on heroes and villains alike that are a part of UA Academy's tale. Sporting the same outfit, this art continues to push the trend that Uravity and Toga are two sides of the same coin.

(Photo: NSTime23)

My Hero Academia has yet to reveal when fans can expect Season 7 to arrive on the small screen, though the shonen franchise did recently take the chance to confirm that another major adventure was in the works. Studio BONES is currently working on the fourth-feature-length film following the students of Class 1-A, though the production house has yet to reveal many details when it comes to what this adventure will be.

What do you think of this new reunion featuring Uravity and Toga? Do you think both characters will survive the final arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via NSTime23