My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Toga And Ochaco's Twisted Relationship

My Hero Academia's Final Arc is fit to bursting with battles that are the biggest in the series' history. With old scores being settled at a frantic pace, the current brutal confrontation playing out on the printed page if the fight featuring Uravity and Toga. The hero and villain are two sides of the same coin, with both having a major crush on Deku and having their own unique views of Hero Society. It should come as no surprise that cosplayers are doing unique things to highlight their strained relationship.

With All For One and Shigaraki laying everything to bare in their attempt to destroy Hero Society, Toga has done the same with a level of power that she's never shown off before. By imbibing on the blood of the fallen villain Twice, Toga can spawn a near-limitless number of clones that rival anything the deceased antagonist could. On top of the many clones, each of the clones can also access the Quirks of those that Toga has encountered in the past, making the League of Villains' member one of the strongest beings in the world. While the odds are stacked against her, Uravity is attempting to stop Toga's reign of destruction.

My Hero Academia: Toga x Uravity

While Ochaco came from a family that was accepting of her dreams, Toga's outlook on the world made her a nightmare for her parents. Slurping down the blood of animals and classmates alike, Toga was confused when it came to society shunning her for what she considered natural. While the villain has performed some terrible deeds over the course of the series, redemption might still be a possibility before My Hero Academia ends.

My Hero Academia's anime adaptation is already confirmed for season seven, though shonen fans are wondering whether the upcoming season might be the anime's last. As the Final Arc continues in the manga, creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to reveal how many more chapters are in the tank for the shonen series. When the last battle of the series does hit the small screen, it's sure to be one of the biggest events in the anime's history.

Who do you think will emerge triumphant in the war between Toga and Uravity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.