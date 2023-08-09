My Hero Academia Funko Pop Adds Himiko Toga Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been collecting My Hero Academia Funko Pops, you probably don't have much room for more, but the fact is that they just keep coming. Back in June, Funko unveiled another huge wave that included an exclusive of Himiko Toga relaxing with some sushi. After a big of a wait, that Funko Pop will be available to order starting today, August 9th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET here at the Funko Shop.

Additional Funko Pops in the most recent My Hero Academia wave can found below along with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. You can keep up with more of Funko's Wednesday Pop drops right here.

Back in April, The My Hero Academia OVA (Original Video Animations) special titled, "My Hero Academia – Hero League Baseball" was immortalized in Funko Pop form. Pre-order details can be found below. Again, US shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Currently, you can catch the Hero League Baseball special episode streaming on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service describing the scrimmage as folllows: "HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

My Hero Academia Season 7: What to Expect

My Hero Academia Season 7 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, but has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new season of episodes at the time of this writing. Star and Stripe will be playing a major role in the first major arc for My Hero Academia Season 7 as it adapts the next major phase from the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga.

The My Hero Academia anime is likely gearing up for its end as well as the My Hero Academia manga is currently working its way through the climax of the Final Act saga. It's not too much further from where the anime is at the end of My Hero Academia Season 6, so that means that Season 7 of the anime won't have too much else to cover when it returns. But at least fans will get to see Star and Stripe in action.