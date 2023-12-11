My Hero Academia Flexes With Bakugo's Best Beatdown to Date

My Hero Academia has delivered THE moment that a lot of fans have been waiting for: Bakugo delivering his finest beatdown in battle!

Since this series began, Katsuki Bakugo has been a hot-headed would-be hero with the kind of power that could make him the top pro hero of his generation. But, despite all the big moments that Bakugo has had in My Hero Academia's manga, anime, and movies, he's never been battle-tested on the same level as his inspirations/rivals Izuku Midoriya and All Might. That is until Bakugo stepped up in the Final War Arc to be the one person standing between archvillain All For One and his ascendancy to ultimate evil power by merging with his protege, Tomura Shigaraki.

(SPOILERS) In My Hero Academia Chapter 409, it's Bakugo alone in an aerial battle against All For One's ultimate attack, "Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal," which used the total cache of his stolen quirks in one mega-blast. It looked like this could be the moment for Bakugo to make the ultimate sacrifice – but as it turns out, My Hero Academia had a different outcome in mind!

Bakugo manages to destroy All For One's ultimate attack and damage the archvillain by using his signature quirk power of explosive sweat in a new way: timebombs made of explosive sweat coated in regular sweat. After taking the damage, and seeing his age continue to regress, All For One charges Bakugo – only to get a Howitzer Impact ultimate move to his face. Bakugo doesn't unleash hell on All For One with his tornado of explosions, he also tells the villain to "Get Wrecked!!" and to "Shut the hell up!!"

Bakugo ends by letting All For One know, definitively, that "This is our tale!!" It drives home the moment, as some portion of Hawks' spirit is working against All For One from the inside, rallying the souls of all his stolen quirks to turn against the evil overlord. It's the big rallying moment that My Hero Academia has been building to, and what makes this particular series unique: It's all of the stories and motivations of its expansive ensemble of characters converging together in a unified stand against evil. In a metaphor that may be a bit too on the nose, All For One is reduced back to his feeble childhood state, in a testament to how tiny evil's power becomes when people choose good.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online.