My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Bakugo's Last Stand

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the fight between Katsuki Bakugo and All For One, and the newest chapter of the manga is setting up for Bakugo's last stand against the villain with its final moments! My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains as Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya are the only real ones left to fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. All For One has been growing stronger through the fight, but revealed he still had one trump card up his sleeve that he was trying to save for later.

All For One has been surprisingly pushed to the brink by Bakugo as not only did the explosive hero actually save All Might from certain death, Bakugo also reminded All For One of his greatest nemesis, the Second User, Kudo. With All For One getting frantic the more Bakugo uses up the last of his time, the villain decides to go at all full force in order to wipe out Bakugo and make his way to Shigaraki's side (and thus attempt to absorb him once more). This means Bakugo's facing down All For One's strongest move yet as the latest My Hero Academia chapter ends.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Bakugo vs. All For One Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 sees All For One continue to dive into his past, and he realizes that while Bakugo does not have a bloodline connection to Kudo, there's some kind of connection that he sees in their fighting spirits. Angered over this, and refusing to no longer save his strength for a potential final confrontation with Shigaraki, All For One decides to use his Ultimate Move to end it all. Unleashing "Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal," All For One forms a massive energy mass and charges straight at Bakugo.

Bakugo looks at this massive blast ahead of him and remarks "Some genius I am...how could I ever hope to beat that?" as the chapter comes to an end. Staring down All For One's Ultimate Move, it's almost like Bakugo is giving up but that also seems far from the real end of it. Bakugo's going to go out fighting, and he'll be using every little bit he has left to potentially take down All For One. If he survives, All For One's body will revert to a baby, and Bakugo could be the winner.

Do you think Bakugo can stand against All For One's final ultimate move? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!