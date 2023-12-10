My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Window Announced

My Hero Academia Season 7 is coming next year as one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2024 overall, and now fans have a better idea of when to tune in for the new episodes as a release window for the new season has finally been announced! My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with some massive changes to the hero world as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki's fights against the heroes have pretty much left Japan in ruins as of when the season came to an end. With the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series beginning in the anime, it's all intense from here on out.

My Hero Academia previously announced it would be premiering Season 7 some time in 2024, but has now confirmed with its newest update that Season 7 of the anime will be premiering during the Spring 2024 anime schedule. This means that the first episode of the new season will be hitting screens some time in April, but a concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. You can find the new announcement for My Hero Academia Season 7 below along with its newest poster.

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be hitting screens around the world in Spring 2024. The anime will be continuing with the next phase of the Final Act as Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of Class 1-A team together with the final surviving heroes for a final battle against the villains to end the struggle once and for all. This phase of the series is still playing out with the latest chapters of the manga release, so it's currently unclear as to where the anime will end its run when it wraps up next year.

But if you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the first six seasons of the anime so far (and get ready for the fourth My Hero Academia movie also now in the works), you can find My Hero Academia streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the anime as such, "Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What are you hoping to see go down in My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!