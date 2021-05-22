My Hero Academia Has Bakugo Trending Following Latest Episode
With the latest entry in the "Joint Training Exercise" focusing on the Class 1-A team led by the explosive young hero known as Bakugo, the fan-favorite character has begun trending on social media thanks to the events of the insane battle. During his team's battle against 1-B, Bakugo showed off just how much he has changed since we first saw the hot-tempered hero arrive in My Hero Academia, with him operating under the slogan of "save people to win and win to save people" which was held close to the hearts of both All Might and Deku.
Though Bakugo has a big role in the latest episode of the anime, this won't be the only time that we'll see him get the spotlight in this current season, as the upcoming "Endeavor Agency Arc" will see him join Deku and Shoto Todoroki as they begin a new work-study within the number one hero's agency.
What did you think of the latest Joint Training Exercise Arc? Are you hyped to see where Bakugo will go in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
An Insane Episode Worthy of Trending
prevnext
No wonder bakugo is trending, this episode of My hero is soooooooooo insane!!!! pic.twitter.com/jrytQf6flr— Justin (@SoulStash_) May 22, 2021
Congrats To The King
prevnext
Congrats to my hero academia for being the only anime to have Katsuki Bakugo pic.twitter.com/xkI64uqZP9— Izuku (@Izukuuu_shonen) May 22, 2021
A Touching Moment
prevnext
Bakugo: SH!T SCUM TRASH
Deku: ✨👁👁✨just watch me *smiles fondly*pic.twitter.com/ltO8pgfUjs— Deku’s Notebook: WHAcchan (@redandblonde420) May 22, 2021
Fans Will Not Stop
prevnext
I won't shut up about Bakugo pic.twitter.com/2TsCOMyTKy— Scar | Bakugou depreciation arc (@katsmuki) May 22, 2021
Fans Are Grateful
prevnext
Bakugo had the perfect balance of handsome, unhinged, and soft cutie. I'm so grateful for this episode, it was so exciting!!✨ pic.twitter.com/x0YKEnviOO— 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) May 22, 2021
The Wilt Chamberlain Of UA
prevnext
Bakugo whenever he fights I can't even cap pic.twitter.com/HMdZyrsNu7— Adam Again (@readNTR) May 22, 2021
Just Chilling
prevnext
Bakugo really got comfy to watch Deku's fight lol 😂 he's chilling so much, cute. pic.twitter.com/bPDEHTSsef— 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) May 22, 2021
The Champ Is Here
prevnext
bakugo really out here trying to be number one everywhere pic.twitter.com/Bc5J89Lwzs— evelyn 🍰 bakugo 💕 (@esumairuc) May 22, 2021
He Never Fails To Impress
prevnext
bakugo never fails to impress me pic.twitter.com/GZYPO7xqJ0— rubber girl (@luffytitties) May 22, 2021
4 And 0
prev
Anytime I see Bakugo slander I’m just gonna say “4-0” and walk away pic.twitter.com/hYN3xMyBrh— #1 Villian Mike (@blocboydeku) May 22, 2021