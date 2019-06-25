My Hero Academia Reveals its Own Terrifying Hulk

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has pit the villains against one another as Shigaraki and the League of Villains find themselves challenged by another faction for dominance once more. The Meta Liberation Army has been a resourceful force, and it’s still largely mysterious. This is especially true for the leader of the group, Re-Destro, whose quirk was finally, fully revealed in the latest chapter of the series.

It’s not quite what fans would probably expect as Chapter 233 of the series has revealed its own terrifying Hulk as Re-Destro’s quirk turns him into a massive, powerful being the more stressed he gets.

The end of the previous chapter set up a full showdown between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, and fans got a tease of his power then when he was suddenly able to grow his arm to a grand size. He seemed indestructable too as he survived falling from the decaying tower Shigaraki took down and had very little damage. Turns out that it was part of his quirk’s power.

When he rises from the rubble, Re-Destro’s body has morphed and expanded his muscles to an Incredible Hulk-like state (with Shigaraki even asking if he’s always been such a “hulk). He’s got the speed to go along with this power as he jumps out of Shigaraki’s ider decay range with ease and follows it up with a strong strike to the ground. He says he’s the type to let his rage build, and grabs Shigaraki in his now massive arms.

Breaking apart one of Shigaraki’s hands with ease, it’s revealed that Re-Destro’s quirk is officially dubbed “Stress.” According to the description, Re-Destro accumulates “stress and coverts it to sheer power” and that “more stress means a bigger, tougher body.” With as many references to Western superhero comics My Hero Academia has made in the past, it’s hard to ignore the overt shout out to Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk.

Though the details of Re-Destro’s ability are different as he keeps his intelligence when he rage transforms (and can seemingly control which body parts morph and when), seeing him build up his rage and make himself strong can’t help but strike up that image. This certainly makes for an interesting ability for Shigaraki to battle against, and even more dangerous for any potential heroes that might battle him in the future.

