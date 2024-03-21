My Hero Academia Flashback Proves Shigaraki's Dad Is the Actual Worst

My Hero Academia doesn't have the best track record when it comes to fathers. Obviously, characters like Endeavor stick out as prime examples of how not to parent, but Endeavor isn't the only dad in the hot seat. Izuku's MIA dad has long drawn scorn from fans, and these days, the My Hero Academia manga is making it clear that Shigaraki's father was the absolute worst.

The series made its case against Kotaro Shimura. In the past, My Hero Academia has made it clear that the man wasn't fit to lead a family. After the boy was abandoned by his mother Nana Shimura, a holder of One For All, his view of heroes tarnished. Shotaro bottled up his abandonment issues and allowed them to fuel the abuse he put on his family. Ultimately, his harsh behavior sparked Shigaraki's turn to villainy, and the boy killed his dad. But in My Hero Academia chapter 417, we see more of the dad's past.

In Shigaraki's mind scape, Izuku and Nana manage to find their way into the past as Shotaro beats his son. The man is seen hitting Shigaraki in the backyard of their home while condemning the boy's dreams. When he goes in for a second hit, Nana is able to interfere with the scene, and the woman admits her biggest regret in life is leaving Shotaro behind.

Of course, this confession does nothing to soothe Shigaraki. The boy is left battered and broken in the face of his father's abuse. Just like Todoroki experienced with his dad, Shigaraki endured the same abuse from Shotaro. The only difference comes in why the kids were taken down. Endeavor's abuse was fueled by a jealous need to have his youngest son overcome All Might as we know. But as for Shotaro? It seems the overgrown bully didn't know how to process his own childhood trauma and weaponized it against his own son.

