My Hero Academia Sets Up Deku's Heart-to-Heart With Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has reached an emotional new climax in the fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up for a heart to heart between the hero and villain! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fight between the heroes and villains as Deku is now the only one standing against Shigaraki. He's going to need to be trying everything he can just to defeat his greatest villain, but Deku wants to do more than simply defeat Shigaraki. He wants to save the villain from himself.

With Deku and Shigaraki using their One For All and All For One powers in a different way than before, the landscape of their fight has changed. Trying to get through Shigaraki's powerful defenses, Deku has been sacrificing One For All's Vestiges in order to open up a weakness in the villain and break through his final mental wall. Now that he's done it, Deku is gearing up to finally get to the heart of what makes Shigaraki the villain full of so much hatred that he is to this day.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 417: How Deku Can Defeat Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter 417 sees Deku successfully break through the core of Shigaraki's defenses, and he finds himself deep within the villain's subconscious. It's gotten to such a point that Deku has taken a physical form within this space, and thus is in very real danger should something happen to the hero while there. But Deku does not let this stop him as he continues to see flashes of Shigaraki's origin as a member of the Shimura family before everything went wrong.

It gets intense when Deku and Nana Shimura see the moment that started Shigaraki on the path to killing his family, and it's here that Nana was able to help Deku break through the final of the walls around the villain's heart and mind. As the chapter comes to an end, Deku sees the young Shigaraki holding his dog Mon as he begins using the decay that started all of this long ago. Now it's just a matter of whether or not Deku can get through to the villain.

