New My Hero Academia Poster Hypes the Manga's Biggest Milestone

My Hero Academia is preparing anime fans to enter its anime's seventh season, setting the stage for the final fight that threatens the future of Hero Society. Thanks to the continuous popularity of UA Academy, the manga recently hit a major milestone by having over one hundred million copies in circulation. Now, the creator of the superhero shonen series has created a new poster to not only ring in the occasion but once again assemble the biggest heroes of My Hero Academia.

While the end might be nigh for the superhero shonen's manga series, Kohei Horikoshi hasn't let loose how many more chapters Deku and his fellow classmates of Class 1-A have left before the grand finale. Without diving into spoiler territory, some of the biggest battles of the manga have already taken place and given some major resolutions to more than a few long-running storylines. When My Hero Academia does come to an end, it will leave a major hole in the anime world that will be tough to fill.

My Hero Academia's 100 Million Poster

In celebrating the series, Kohei Horikoshi brought together Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might together, sporting some new attire for the occasion. With All Might losing the majority of his power while fighting All For One, he's needed to take on a mentor role at UA Academy to stay in the game. When the seventh season of the anime arrives this May, expect All Might to have a big role along with his students as the League of VIllains continues to assemble.

(Photo: Kohei Horikoshi)

Here's what creator Kohei Horikoshi had to say about My Hero Academia having one hundred million copies of its manga in circulation, "I believe we have reached this number thanks to the fact we are blessed to live in times in which we walk within thin-soled sneakers on a path carved by many great manga and anime. On top of that, I am honestly really happy that so many people have been willing to busy manga that I have drawn for such a long time. Thank you for much for supporting Deku and his friends. I hope that My Hero Academia is also able to expand this already paved path a little bit further."

How high do you think My Hero Academia's manga can go now that the end is in sight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Natalie Comic