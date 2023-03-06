My Hero Academia Reveals How Class 1-A Feels About Deku's Biggest Secret

My Hero Academia has set up quite the intense final few episodes for Season 6 of the series, and the newest episode of the anime has revealed how the rest of Izuku Midoriya's class feels about Deku and All Might's biggest secret! The second half of the sixth season has been in the midst of the immediate fallout of the fights between the heroes and villains in the first half, and one of the biggest reactions to everything that happened was that Deku and All Might's One For All secret had been revealed to many of the other heroes.

The Final Act of My Hero Academia's story kicked off a few episodes ago with Deku revealing his secret to Class 1-A and leaving the hero school forever to fight All For One and the villain's assassins. But the newest episode of the series has officially brought them back to the spotlight to reveal how each of them felt about getting the big news. As expected, none of them are angry but instead are vowing to help their classmate by any means necessary.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How Does Class 1-A Feel About Deku?

Episode 135 of My Hero Academia sees Deku continuing to fall down his dark heroic path as while he's still able to take down as many villains as he comes across with his growing One For All power, he doesn't look anything like the way he did before. A flashback then explores when Class 1-A found all of Deku's notes, and Bakugo pieces together that Deku is likely working with All Might, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist as they are keeping silent on the matter.

After getting the Principal's help to corner Endeavor and address him directly, the class reiterates that they want to help Deku by any means necessary as there's no way that the current plan is working. Bakugo knows that Deku and All Might are toxic for one another as they are both used to taking things on all alone, and thus head out into the field with the intent of saving Deku. As the episode comes to an end, it's more clear that they now need to fight Deku directly in order to set him straight.

