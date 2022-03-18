Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Finally Drop at Funkoween 2022
Fans have been eagerly awaiting Funko Pops based on the supernatural horror anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, and today Funko finally delivered. In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen is kicking off Funkoween 2022, a three-day, halfway to Halloween event that's focused on Funko's spookiest Pop figures of the year.
The timing makes sense. The anime prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been a massive success with a home video release on the way. Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops will also help to tide fans over until season 2 of the anime arrives in 2023. Details on the Jujutsu Kaisen wave of Funo Pops can be found below. Pre-orders for the common figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22) and here at Walmart in a 5 pack. Exclusives are marked:
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna Funko Pop (Deluxe)
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Megumi with Dogs (Pop and Buddy)
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo Funko Pop
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori (Black Flash) Funko Pop
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Mahito Funko Pop
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Nobara Funko Pop
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuji With Sukuna– Hot Topic Exclusive
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Sonic the Werehog – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Juutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Tsukamoto Doll – FYE Exclusive
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo (Hollow Purple) – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo (Cursed Technique Reversal: Red) – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna with Heart – Galactic Toys Exclusive
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Mahito (New Arms) – BAM Exclusive
If you have yet to watch the prequel movie for yourself, Crunchyroll released an official description of Jujutsu Kaisen 0:
"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"
The popularity of the Shonen franchise from Gege Akutami cannot be overstated, with Jujutsu Kaisen becoming one of the biggest sellers for Weekly Shonen Jump, especially following the release of its first movie. While it still has some territory to cover if it is hoping to overtake the likes of One Piece and Demon Slayer, who knows how much more popular it will become when season two arrives in 2023.
You can keep tabs on all of the spooky Funko Pops releases right here via our Funkoween 2022 master list.