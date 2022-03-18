Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Finally Drop at Funkoween 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Funko Pops based on the supernatural horror anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, and today Funko finally delivered. In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen is kicking off Funkoween 2022, a three-day, halfway to Halloween event that's focused on Funko's spookiest Pop figures of the year.

The timing makes sense. The anime prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been a massive success with a home video release on the way. Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops will also help to tide fans over until season 2 of the anime arrives in 2023. Details on the Jujutsu Kaisen wave of Funo Pops can be found below. Pre-orders for the common figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22) and here at Walmart in a 5 pack. Exclusives are marked:

If you have yet to watch the prequel movie for yourself, Crunchyroll released an official description of Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"

The popularity of the Shonen franchise from Gege Akutami cannot be overstated, with Jujutsu Kaisen becoming one of the biggest sellers for Weekly Shonen Jump, especially following the release of its first movie. While it still has some territory to cover if it is hoping to overtake the likes of One Piece and Demon Slayer, who knows how much more popular it will become when season two arrives in 2023.

You can keep tabs on all of the spooky Funko Pops releases right here via our Funkoween 2022 master list.