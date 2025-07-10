New Series From I Want to Eat Your Pancreas Creator Coming to the U.S.

If you’re a fan of emotional light novels and heartfelt manga but are itching for more to add to your reading list, look no further! Best known for I Want to Eat Your Pancreas as well as I Had That Same Dream Again and At Night, I Become a Monster, a couple of Yoru Sumino’s printed works are coming to the U.S.! Be sure to grab a tissue box because these all-new English releases will be sure to pull at your heartstrings with their emotional tales!

With the renowned, beloved, and emotional release of I Want to Eat Your Pancreas as a 2014 web novel, a printed book in 2015, a manga adaptation in 2016, and an anime adaptation in 2018, the tale has touched the hearts of many fans worldwide. And with its bittersweet success comes more works by Yoru Sumino to the U.S. with English translations, so you too can experience more moving, thought-provoking tales of happenstance, kismet, and realizations of what’s important in life.

Go on a Supernatural Emotional Rollercoaster with Distorted I Love You

Yoru Sumino

“It happened quietly. A livestream announcement from a low-tier prophecy channel. The end of the world was officially coming. Some believe it, others don’t. But soon, people begin claiming to see things that others cannot, and a sort of madness seems to spread. Are people losing their minds, or is it simply a matter of making the most of the time they have left? Moves are made, chances are taken, and nothing is certain.” – Seven Seas synopsis

Nothing is certain in life, but when the end seems to be nigh, all bets are off. If fate loomed over your head, what would you do with the time you had left? As Seven Seas Entertainment has announced the license acquisition of the emotional supernatural light novel Distorted I Love You by Yoru Sumino and ITSUKA, it will be printed for the first time in English. You can purchase it in July 2026 for $15.99 USA / $20.99 CAN in a large-trim edition as part of Seven Seas’ Airship imprint.

I Have a Secret is a Coming-of-Age Tale to Pull at Your Heartstrings

Yoru Sumino

“Five high school classmates hold secrets close to their hearts — hidden talents, unspoken feelings, and buried pain. As they collide with each other on the path to growing up, they might jostle some of those secrets free. From Yoru Sumino, acclaimed author of I Want to Eat Your Pancreas and I Had That Same Dream Again comes a gentle, intriguing tale about love, life, and the things we leave unsaid.” – Seven Seas synopsis

Everyone has secrets, whether they’re unrevealed aptitudes or hidden heartache. But what will happen when those secrets are finally revealed? Seven Seas Entertainment has also announced the license acquisition of the supernatural coming-of-age manga series I Have a Secret by Yoru Sumino and Zui Nieki which will be printed for the first time in English. With single volume and Ebook editions also available, you can purchase I Have a Secret: The Complete Manga Collection 1 in May 2026 for $24.99 USA / $32.99 CAN.

