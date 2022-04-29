My Hero Academia Cosplay Examines Deku's Entire Life

✖

My Hero Academia is set to put Deku through the wringer in the upcoming sixth season of its anime adaptation, with the episodes landing in the fall looking to adapt the story of the War Arc, that will see the heroes of UA Academy facing off against the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, one cosplayer has decided to not just bring Midoriya to life once again, but take the opportunity to portray some of the many looks that the inheritor of One For All has displayed over the series that sprung from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi.

In the last season of My Hero Academia, Deku has continued his journey in trying to follow in the footsteps of All Might while battling against members of Class 1-B and training beneath the current number one hero, Endeavor. With the fifth season also seeing Shigaraki and his League of Villains managing to defeat the Meta Liberation Army, and gain their resources in the process, expect the next season this fall to see Izuku struggle against his biggest challenge to date. Despite never having been stronger, Deku is now facing off against a Shigaraki that has the power of All For One at his disposal thanks in part to the scientific machinations of Dr. Garaki.

Instagram Cosplayer Madaras Daughter shared a number of different cosplays that show off different eras of Midoriya's life, ranging from him being a child who worshipped All Might who was sans Quirk to eventually become a full-fledged member of Class 1-A, one of the greatest collection of students attending UA Academy:

In the pages of the manga, Kohei Horikoshi is telling the "Final Arc" of My Hero Academia, which sees Deku joining both his classmates and professional heroes alike to defeat All For One and his army of villains. With Shigaraki and the army beneath him being more powerful than they've ever been, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if not every hero, young or old, is able to make it out of this final fight alive.

