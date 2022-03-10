My Hero Academia Fan-Artist Celebrates Deku with New Sketch

Deku has traveled down some rough roads throughout the series that is My Hero Academia, using his power of the Quirk known as One For All to become a hero by excelling in his lessons at UA Academy. With the series, according to creator Kohei Horikoshi, set to come to an end with the final battle between heroes and villains, an assistant to the mangaka has shared a new take on Izuku Midoriya to help in celebrating a social media milestone for the artist.

While Deku has been working toward his dream of becoming a crime fighter on the same level as All Might, his road has been anything but easy as he has had to struggle not just with villains, but also with mastering his unique Quirk given to him by the former Symbol of Peace. With his powers originally tearing apart his own body, normally breaking his bones whenever he would exhibit his super strength, he’s come a long way since the early days of joining UA and is operating on a level higher than even professional heroes such as Endeavor and Hawks.

My Hero Academia fan-artist, Nagamoto, shared the newest sketch of Deku following the artist gaining ten thousand followers on Twitter, giving fans a new look at the Shonen protagonist who is front and center in the final fight against All For One and his hordes of villains seeking to eliminate hero society:

While the War Arc has yet to take place in the anime adaptation, with the series touting that this fall will depict the wild battle between the heroes and villains, Deku found himself drastically changed as a result of it. With the villains amassing more power as a result, Midoriya took on a much darker appearance, shoving his friends to the side and protecting innocents as a “dark avenger” that had many civilians believing that Midoriya was now a villain.

While Midoriya might be the star of the show, it’s ironic that Bakugo is routinely chosen as the most popular character of the series according to fans. When the series draws to a close, it should be interesting to see if this remains the same or if Deku is able to eek out a win.

